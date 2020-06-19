Irene Scarcella, 88, longtime resident of Dickinson, Texas passed from this life, Wednesday June 17, 2020. Irene resided in Santa Fe for 60 years. She was born in Cullman, Alabama, May 15, 1932 to proud and loving parents, Lee and Lillie Tidwell. Irene met the love of her life and married Samuel J. Scarcella and from this union a daughter and two sons were born. She was a loving wife, mother and homemaker. A loyal member of Shrine of the True Cross as well as a member of the Women’s Aux American Legion.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents; husband Samuel J. Scarcella; son Samuel Keith Scarcella; sisters Mildred H. Manning, Myrtle Sandlin, and Bessie Clarke, and a brother Leroy Tidwell.
She leaves to cherish her memory, daughter Neeka M. Marshall and husband Bryan; son Randy S. Scarcella; brother Johnny Ray Tidwell; grandchildren, Christopher Scarcella & wife Olivia, Bryan Scarcella, Lesliann Vail & husband Trip, Chelsey Cross & husband Justin, Sammy Marshall, & Marcela Marshall; as well as eight great-grandchildren.
In her honor a visitation will be held Thursday, June 25,2020 from 5-6pm with a funeral service following at 6:00pm in the Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, Dickinson, Texas.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
