Mark Aaron of Galveston, TX passed away Thursday, December 6, 2018 at UTMB surrounded by his family. He was born on November 22, 1952 in El Paso, TX. He proudly served his country in Vietnam as a soldier in the Army.
He is preceded in death by his parents Sheldon and Virginia Aaron and Brother Mike Aaron.
Mark is survived by his wife of 42 years, Lupe Aaron, children, Daniel Aaron, Katie Aaron, Christina Larios and her husband Ignacio, granddaughter, Abigail Larios, and honorary daughter, Anastasia
Mirelez and her husband Stevie. He is also survived by his sisters, Cathy Blowers and her husband Jerry, Vicki Ewart and her husband James, Sally Cadiex, numerous nieces & nephews and a multitude of beloved family & friends. The family would like to thank his best friend Duane Cole for always being there for him. Special thanks to the LVAD team, Katie #2, Tawnya and Karen.
The family has decided to hold a celebration of his life at the local VFW Hall Post 880 located on 1014 24th st. rear, Galveston, TX 77550 on Wednesday December 12, 2018 from 5:30 to 7:30
