TEXAS CITY — Hylah Jeane Strother (nee Meador) passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021 in Texas City at the age of 86.
Hylah is survived by her daughter, Denise Strother; son, Justin Strother (Susan); daughter, Randa Tipping (Keith); daughter, Kerri Strother; grandchildren, Jodis Strother, Travis Wernecke, Mikki Strother, Morgan Strother, Camden Bertrand, Erica Tipping, Kevin Tipping and Bailey Strother; eleven great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Francis Ryan; brother-in-law, Jerry Strother (Norma Jean) and many beloved nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Riley J Strother; siblings, Norman Meador, Thelma McCarley and Sherman Meador and granddaughter, Shelby Austin.
Hylah was born on December 7, 1934 in Etoile, TX to the late Vallie (Crisp) and Dial Meador. A proud student athlete, she graduated from Woden High School before going on to graduate from Nacogdoches Business School. After moving to Texas City, she met Riley J and his pink Harley and the two wed in the fall of 1956. Over the years, and between bowling tournaments, the couple welcomed four children into their home and Hylah took on her most appreciated role, devoted mother. Her children remember her as a loving and thoughtful woman who always put family and friends first.
Hylah was many wonderful things, but above all she was a natural caregiver. This was evident in her role as a special education teaching aide where she even learned Braille to help her vision-impaired students. Her endeavor to help others continued as she served as volunteer for many school and youth sport organizations. Her most passionate efforts, however, were directed to the Special Olympics, the Hi Hope Center and as a founder of the HRA (Independence) Village, a facility provides assisted living to adults with developmental disabilities.
A soft spot for anyone that needed one, she was as likely to be called "Mom" or "Grandma" as she was "Miss Hylah." Her infectious, slightly mischievous, grin and talkative nature made strangers into friends and friends into family. Hylah's legacy is most certainly based in the importance she placed on family, friends and faith.
A memorial service is scheduled at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City at 5:00 p.m., Saturday, May 8, 2021 with visitation from 4:00 - 5:00 p.m., Pastor Rudy Rios will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Hylah's life.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Special Olympics Texas at 1804 Rutherford Ln, Austin, TX 78752. Condolences can be sent to 2914 Danforth Memorial Dr, Texas City, TX 77590. The family would like to sincerely thank all of the staff at HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland for their kind and loving care.
