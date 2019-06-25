Mary Edith Hensarling Rogers, 84, of Alvin, Texas peacefully passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019. She was born in Galveston, Texas on March 16, 1935 to Oran L. and Mary Ellen Bledsoe Hensarling.
Mary was a resident of Alvin since 1975 and worked at several jobs during her life, but she will fondly be remembered most for being a caregiver. She had a big, kind heart and was always ready to help and give advice. She also loved to play dominoes, fish and spend time with her “Over the Hill Gang” friends, most of whom have passed before her.
Mary was preceded in death by her father and mother, Oran L. and Mary Ellen Bledsoe Hensarling; brother, O. L. “Buddy” Hensarling; son-in-law, Michael C. Keithley; great-grandson, Kyle Keithley; and BFF, Donna Sue Alexander.
She is survived by daughters, Brenda Keithley of Alvin; Linda Camazzola and husband Joe of Manvel; Debbie Salisbury of Alvin; and Mary DeAnn Hutton of Alvin; son, Ryan Rogers and wife Patricia of Fruitvale, Texas; sister, Joyce Pustejovsky of Magnolia, Texas; brother, Jan M. Hensarling and wife Paula of Kemah, Texas; grandchildren, Chad Keithley, Jamie Camazzola Neal and husband Nick, Dustin Camazzola, Aaron Griffin, Tyler Richardson Rogers and Dylan Ashcraft; great-grandchildren, Kade Keithley, Macie Keithley, Cooper Neal and Hadley Jo Neal; along with numerous relatives and friends.
There will be a visitation held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with the funeral service immediately following at 11:00 a.m. at the Jeter Memorial Funeral Home, 311 N. Friendswood Dr., Friendswood, Texas 77546 (281) 992-7200 with Reverend Mike Saladino (a longtime friend) officiating. Interment is at Ten Mile Cemetery, Normangee, Texas.
The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and words of encouragement during this time. She is finally at peace and with the Lord and those who have passed before her.
We love you, Mother Mary! God Bless.
