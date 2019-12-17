Funeral services for Roman Petrowski will be held today at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1612 E. Walker St. in League City under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of League City. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson.
Services for Lee Rhame, Sr. will be held today at Malloy & Son Funeral Home in Galveston. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Graveside services will begin at 1:45 p.m. at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock.
Funeral service for John Wheelis will be held today at 10 a.m. at Shiner Lutheran Church under the direction of Kubena Funeral Home.
