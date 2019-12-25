GALVESTON—Deacon Offie D. Ross, after living a fruitful and blessed life of 91 years, transitioned from labor to reward Dec. 18, 2019 at his home in Galveston.
Deacon Ross was a loving father and grandfather, a friend to mankind and a long-time faithful member of Jerusalem Baptist Church, where he served in many capacities and was recently honored for nearly 60 years as Chairman of the Deacon Board. A man of valor, he was known and respected for his faith, integrity and family values, as well as a life filled with sharing, loving and laughing.
Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Eva Jean, of 63 years, Offie leaves a full, rich legacy of eight blessed children, Pastor Otha Ross, Glenda Barnett, Audrey Hawkins, Mary Ross-Fontenot, Sheila Mack, Eva Tillmon, Charles Ross, Rosalyn Preacher; a devoted son-in-love, Pastor Kerry W. Tillmon; bonus children, Esse and Mary Ann Sandles; 23 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and four great- great-grandchildren; brothers: Lonnie D., Wyndolyn, John L., Eddie and Louis Ross; sister: Bailey Jean Brown; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and his beloved Jerusalem Baptist Church family.
The family invites you to join them as they celebrate his life on Friday, December 27, 2019, beginning with a visitation 5 PM followed by a time of reflection and praise at 7:00 PM at Jerusalem Baptist Church ( 2717 A.S. Johnson Blvd.). A Life Celebration service will be held on at 1:00 PM on Saturday, December 28th also at the church with Pastor Marc James officiating. He will be laid to rest at Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, TX
Send condolences and sign Guest book at www.fieldsjohnson.com
