HOUSTON—
Mrs. Lois “Bootsie” LeGros Derouen passed from this life Thursday morning, July 11, 2019, in Houston.
Born April 21, 1937 in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Bootsie had been a resident of Alvin for many years, previously of Santa Fe. She had worked as a patient service representative at Alvin Diagnostic and Urgent Care Center for many years as well as working at the First National Bank of Alvin for 10 years and had been a member of The 42 Club in Alvin for over 30 years.
She was preceded in death by her father, Earnest Stine; mother and step father, Lela (Newton) and Leon C. Jorstad, Sr.; husbands, A. J. LeGros, Jr., John Derouen; daughter, Lela “Sissy” Hall; brother, Leon “Buddy” Jorstad; and sister, Mildred “Micki” LaFleur.
Survivors include her sister, Doris Nidiffer of Santa Fe; grandchildren, LaNee N. Denman and husband, Steven, Bryan P. Malone, Carrie D. Hall; 3 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 – 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, with a funeral service beginning at 12:00 p.m. in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, Presiding Minister Jeff Johnson officiating Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Juan Castro, Steven Denman, John Hall, Tommy Hildebrand, Bryan Malone and Daryl Nidiffer.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Bootsie’s name to American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, Texas 75231. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
