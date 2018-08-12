After a brief illness, Virginia Gonzalez was called home on August 7, 2018. Virginia was born April 8, 1920 in Texas City, TX to Genaro Gonzalez and Maria Garcia Gonzalez. She retired from Mainland Hospital where she worked as a pediatric LVN.
Virginia is preceded in death by her parents, brothers David and Genaro Gonzalez. She is survived by her sister, Rebecca Garcia. Nieces Mary Melghem (Leslie); Rita Garcia and Katy Rodriguez. Great Nephew Selan Melghem and Great Nieces Miranda and Marissa Rodriguez
Per Virginia's request there will be no service. Her ashes will be buried with her father at a later date.
The family would like to sincerely thank her caregivers Alma Acosta, Carolyn Martinez, Christine Novak, Lillie Valderromas. As Virginia always said "May the Guardian Angels watch over you wherever you go."
