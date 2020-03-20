Linda K. Parrish, 72, went to be with her lord and savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, March 19, 2020 in La Marque, TX . She was born May 31,1947 to John & Opal Garton. She was a wonderful mother, maw, granny Linda, sister, aunt and friend to so many.
Linda is preceded in death by her husband, Brian Parrish; parents, John & Opal Garton; great-grandson, Dane Abbe; brothers-in-law, Jim VanNess & Henry Stewart.
She is survived by her daughters & sons-in-law, Lisa & Denny Jolly, Tina & Milos Mladan; son and daughter-in-law, Ray & DeeDee Baker; grandchildren, Rebecca & Andrew Fix, Jaclyn & Drew Abbe, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Trail & Ty Baker; 9 great grandchildren; brother & sister-in-law, Johnny & Berta Garton; sisters & brothers-in-law, Wanda & Rick Jones, Roslie VanNess & Charlene Stewart, along with nieces, nephews and cousins. Mom’s pride and joy, her two dogs, Killer and Sweet Pea.
Due to the CDC recommendations, we will have a Celebration of Life gathering at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Alzheimer’s Association in remembrance of Linda K. Parrish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.