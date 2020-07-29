On July 25th, Garrett “Cotton” Miller lost his battle to Alzheimer’s and went home to be with the Lord.
Cotton was a hard-working man who married the love of his life after nearly two years of love inspired letter correspondence while in the Army. He began his career at the oilfields and then settled his family in Santa Fe, Texas to begin a long career at Texas Petrochemical. He was well-known for his delicious BBQ and was a certified instructor for the Fire Training Academy in College Station, Texas.
Cotton always stressed the importance of service to others and modeled that with his volunteer work. He was a member of the "Alta Loma Volunteer Fire Department”, now Santa Fe Fire and Rescue, and served as Captain and on the ESD board for many years. He was also a 32nd degree mason with Masonic Lodge #740 AF&AM in Madisonville and later Masonic Lodge #762 AF&AM in Alvin for over 50 years, as well as, the Scottish Rite in Houston. He was also an award-winning 50-year member of the Santa Fe Lions Club and an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church where he served on the Church Council for several years. Countless lives have been touched through his kindness. Cotton was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. We look forward to seeing him again in heaven singing in the choir with his playful grin.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Otto Lewis Adolph and Edna Mae (Yackel) Miller and brother, George William Miller.
Survivors include his beautiful wife of 64 years, Betty Miller; daughters Carol Mitchell and husband, Michael of Santa Fe, Diane Miller of Albuquerque, NM, Sharon Kemp and husband, Kevin of Dripping Springs; grandchildren, Sarah Schaafs and husband, Andy, Meagan Mitchell, Hannah and Rose Kemp; great-granddaughters Addie and Ellie Schaafs.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock (409) 925-3501, with Pastor C. Wayne Clement officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Santa Fe Fire and Rescue at 13112 Highway 6, Santa Fe, Texas, 77510; St. John’s Lutheran Church at P.O. Box 156, Santa Fe, Texas, 77510; Texas Lions Camp at 4100 San Antonio Highway, Kerrville, Texas, 78028; Alzheimer’s Association at 6055 South Loop East. Houston, Texas 77087.
