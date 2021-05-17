GALVESTON — Services for Julie Towler Shelton are as follows: visitation Friday 21 May from 5:30pm-7:00pm at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home 1201 23rd Street, Galveston. The Funeral will be Saturday 22 May at 1:00pm at Trinity Episcopal Church 22nd and Winnie.
