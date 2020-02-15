Sephronia Johnson Jones received her reward of eternal life on February 8, 2020. She was born in Galveston on January 24, 1951, to Albert and Ernest Mae Taylor Johnson.
Sephronia was reared in Galveston and attended Galveston Public Schools. After school she was a homemaker, providing for her home daily, filling it with love.
She is survived by her daughter, Patrina Jones; son, Ryan Jones; grandchildren, Chander Jones, Kaliyah Jones, Joshua Feast, Ryannnah Jones; great grandchildren, Nyteaka Johnson, Dontrel Pouncy, Quanel Pouncy, Amiyah Bledsoe, Ja’mauri Lewis; nephew, Damond Johnson and a host of extended of family and close friends.
