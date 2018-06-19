Bump
Funeral services for Charles Bump Jr. will be held today at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock.
Shead
Visitation services for George Shead will be held today between 5-7 p.m. at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Hwy 6, in Hitchcock.
Flores
Funeral services for Raymond Flores will be held today at 1 p.m. at Queen of Peace Church, 1224 Cedar Drive in La Marque under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City.
