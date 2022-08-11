GALVESTON — Patrick James Geary, age 88, of Galveston, Texas passed away peacefully at home in Galveston on August 9, 2022. A Memorial service will be held at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home 1201 Tremont, Galveston, Texas on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 11:00 AM. A future service will be held at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery where Patrick will be laid to rest.
Born October 23, 1933, in National City, CA to Ira Manis Geary and Helen (Bray) Geary. Patrick married Karen Lindquist on April 2, 1971, in Yosemite, CA.
Patrick was a Navy Veteran serving during the Korean War on Guam, where he worked as a fire fighter and aboard the USS Oriskany as a Printer and in the Damage Control Engine Room. During his career he did graphic design for IHOP at their headquarters in California. He loved the rollout of new menus and working with the Executive Chef filming food pictures. He and Karen moved to the Dallas metroplex in 1975 where he worked for the National Headquarters of The Boy Scouts of America in graphic design and their in-house print shop. Patrick retired from Boy Scouts in 1999, but his love of scouting has been passed on to several of his descendants. After retiring they started a new journey, moving to Galveston, Texas where he and Karen had The Coppersmith Inn Bed and Breakfast until 2007. His favorite thing was serving breakfast and sharing stories and jokes with the guests. For the past few years Patrick has enjoyed his weekly visits to Libbie's Place in Galveston where he made many new friends and again loved telling his stories.
Patrick was preceded in death by father, Ira and mother, Helen. Patrick is survived by Karen, his wife of 51 years, daughter Janet Cetrone and husband Clete of Canyon Country, CA; son Brian Geary and wife, Denise of Valencia, CA; son Sonny Geary and wife Michelle of Corinth, TX; daughter Kimberly Martinez and husband Chris of Dallas, TX.; sister Barbara Vlashart of Santa Clarita, CA; and 8 grandchildren, Jasmine Cetrone and husband Andy Harrington, Krista Becker and husband Kyle, Tara Geary and fiancé Jager Patalano, Andrew Geary and wife Julia, Clayton Geary, Stayton Martinez, Collin Martinez and Mikayla Martinez. Other family members, Sue King, Kelly and Josh Carter, Braeden and Zachary of Monahans, Tx; Heather and Roy Bell, Fisher Boone and Hunter Boone of Monahans, TX. John and Linda Lindquist, Jenny and Trent Worsham, Noah and Emma. Lori and David Canales, Roxie, Isaac and Calista of Rockwall, TX. Bill and Denise Lindquist of Frisco, TX; Paul and Lauren Lindquist, Charlotte and Wesley of Little Elm, TX; Scott and Kristen Lindquist, Finn, Natalie and Logan of Nashville, TN.
Memorial donations may be made to a place that brought Patrick and Karen so much happiness over the past few years, Libbie's Place Senior Day Program, 5402 Avenue U, Galveston, TX 77551. (409) 741-2538.
