Patrick James Geary

GALVESTON — Patrick James Geary, age 88, of Galveston, Texas passed away peacefully at home in Galveston on August 9, 2022. A Memorial service will be held at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home 1201 Tremont, Galveston, Texas on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 11:00 AM. A future service will be held at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery where Patrick will be laid to rest.

Born October 23, 1933, in National City, CA to Ira Manis Geary and Helen (Bray) Geary. Patrick married Karen Lindquist on April 2, 1971, in Yosemite, CA.

