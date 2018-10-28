Marie (Colwick) Hinson, 90, of Austin, TX passed away Saturday, October 20th 2018 at 3:00 a.m.
Marie was raised in Dickinson, TX. She graduated from Dickinson High School in 1948, where she was a cheerleader for the Dickinson Gators and was very proud of them.
Marie was very special to us all and will be greatly missed. She is preceded in death by her father, Elmer J. Colwick; mother, Lola (Patrick) Colwick and sister, Joyce (Colwick) Houlgrave.
She is survived by her sons Terry, Chuck, Mark, and Troy; brother, Douglas Colwick and loving family.
