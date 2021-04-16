HOUSTON — Elaine T. Maher, age 48, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. She was born on August 24, 1972 in Galveston, Texas. She grew up in Galveston and attended St. Patrick Elementary Catholic School. She later moved to Long Island and graduated from East Islip High School.
She was preceded in death by her brother Kevin W. Maher, Jr.
She is survived by her children, Kevin Ovalle, Anthony Torres and Rachel Semos; mother Linda Maher Petrash and husband Larry; father Kevin W. Maher, Sr.; grandchildren Jonas Ovalle and Camilla Ovalle; brother James Maher; family friend Joe Ovalle; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She will be sadly missed by all of those who knew and loved her.
Visitation will be held on Monday, April 19, 2021 at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., with a Rosary to begin at 6:30 P.M, with Deacon John Pistone officiating. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 11:30 A.M. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, with Father Jorge Cabrera officiating, assisted by Deacon John Pistone. Interment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Ovalle, Anthony Torres, Christopher Saldana, John J. Flores, Paul Flores and Arthur Flores.
