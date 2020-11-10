LEAGUE CITY — On Thursday, November 5, 2020, James R. Edwards of League City, TX went to be with the Lord at the age of 83, due to illness.
Jim was born 10/24/1937 in Hazlehurst, MS. He graduated from TJ High in Port Arthur TX. He spent a year in the Airforce Reserve, then transferred to the US Army where he received training as a Radar Technician. In 1960, he was hired by the FAA, moved to Houston, TX, where he remained for 40 years, retiring at age 59. During his tenure with the FAA, Jim earned a Bachelor degree from Texas A&M Prairie View, graduating Cum Laude. He then went on to become Bush Intercontinental Airport Houston's Radar Manager.
Jim was a devout Christian and his faith never wavered. He answered the Lord's call and followed in his father's footsteps to serve as a Deacon at Sylvarena Baptist in Wesson, MS for several years. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Nothing gave him more pleasure than spending time with family and friends. He was known for his compassionate spirit and he was loved and respected by all who knew him.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Rochelle and Evelyn Edwards of Wesson, MS and his step-son Vada Cooper (Hang) of League City, TX. He is survived by his wife, Judy, his children, Jon R Edwards, Catherine Edwards LeRoy (Billy), Pamela Edwards Teague (Levi), and Johnny & Jason Cooper; his grandchildren, Colton Konarik, Danielle Charles (Tristin), Nicholas & Justin Cooper, Misty Tubbs & Amanda Cooper; and great-grandchildren, Madison, Stormy, Levi, & Gracie.
Funeral service will be held Friday, November 13, 12:30pm at the Houston VA National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77038.
Due to measures set forth by the VA National Cemetery, we ask that you not send flowers to the service. Instead, please consider donating to the NCA Continental District in his honor, which will benefit the Houston VA National Cemetery. Contact Jose Enriquez @ 281-447-8686. The NCA honors Veterans and their eligible family members with final resting places in national shrines and with lasting tributes that commemorate their service and sacrifice to our nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.