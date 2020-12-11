PLANO — Constance “Connie” Hooper of Plano, TX, died peacefully surrounded by family at her granddaughter’s home in Cedar Park, TX, on November 27, 2020, at the age of 81.
Connie is survived by her son, Michael Hooper (Laura), granddaughter, Jessica of Garland, TX; granddaughter, Elizabeth Albandi (Arash), great-granddaughter, Ava of Cedar Park, TX; grandson, Aaron Hooper of Waco, TX; sister, Janet “J-Bird” Cook, of Houston, TX, niece, Lytch Gutmann (Adam) of Houston, TX; brother, Steve Anderson of Galveston, TX; and nieces Jennifer Martin of Hagerstown, MD and Katie Anderson of Port Arthur, TX, and great nieces, Bailey and Shelby Graham of Port Arthur, TX. She is preceded in death by her son, Paul Carey Hooper, ex-husband, Paul Lee Hooper, and her mother, Lydia Mills Orr.
Connie was born in Galveston, TX, on July 4, 1939. She grew up in La Marque where she graduated from La Marque High School. She then graduated from The University of Texas at Austin in the class of 1961. She was a lifelong proud Longhorn. Upon graduating from UT, Connie married Paul Hooper, a fellow Longhorn also from La Marque. They were married for 39 years and lived in several cities across the U.S. during his career with EDS. Connie made many friends during those years. Her dear Lake Lawn girlfriends continued to have annual trips together long after her move from Illinois, and she enjoyed keeping in touch with many EDS friends through the years. She cherished her lifelong relationships with high school friends who talked and got together regularly throughout her life. Connie was an accomplished duplicate bridge player and leaves behind many partners and players in Plano. She delighted in her July 4th birthday and insisted everyone do likewise. She received 87 cards this year!
Connie was an elementary school teacher in Austin, TX after graduation from UT and a music teacher in Plano, TX. She loved her last job before retirement as Activities Director for Appletree Court in Richardson, TX. She was the consummate entertainer whether coordinating a music program for her students or a special event for her seniors at Appletree. She loved making people happy. She was a great storyteller and loved hearing others’ stories. She was a wonderful cook and hostess for family and friends. The theme party was her favorite and she had a closet full of costumes for such occasions.
Connie adored her many friends and especially loved her family. She overcame many tragedies and challenges in her life and yet remained the eternal optimist, always seeing the sunny side. Family history and closeness were of ultimate importance to her. She was the hub of her family wheel. Family members described her as being their fortress and refuge. She made each of them feel they were worth being loved. She found value in everyone and inspired all to love the way she did.
The family asks that Connie’s many friends remember her with the optimism and joy she brought into their lives by lighting a candle every year on her beloved birthday. Her family will miss her dearly, but her light will shine bright in their hearts forever. A family celebration of her life will be planned on her July 4th birthday this summer.
