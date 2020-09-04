Bacon
Celebration of life service for Ruth Bacon will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 starting at 12:00pm at the Progressive Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery under direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Black
Celebration of life service for Frederick Black will be held on Saturday, September, 5, 2020 starting at 3:00pm at League City United Methodist Church, League City, TX. Under the direction of Forest Park East Funeral Home.
Goodson, Jr.
Memorial service for Byrd Goodson, Jr. will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 starting at 11:00am at Broussard’s Funeral Home.
Guidry
Visitation service for Donald Guidry will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 starting at 9:00am at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park.
Jackson, Sr.
Celebration of life service for Milton Jackson, Sr. will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 starting at 11:00am at the chapel of Bay Area Funeral Directors.
Johnson
Funeral service for Margie Johnson will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 starting at 3:00pm at Bay Area Funeral Home.
Johson
Funeral service for Jerry Johnson will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 starting at 10:00am at Moddy Methodist Church under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Kirby, Jr.
Funeral service for Loucelius Kirby, Jr. will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 starting at 11:00am at Wynn Funeral Home.
Kirby
Funeral service for Lubertha Kirby will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 starting at 11:00am at Wynn Funeral Home.
Perez
Memorial service for Christopher Perez will be held on Sunday, September 6, 2020 starting at 1:00pm at Walter Hall Pavilion in League City, TX.
Robinson
Celebration of life service for N.E. Robinson will be on Saturday, September 5, 2020 starting at 11:00am at the Macedonia Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Wells
Memorial service for Nettie Wells will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 starting at 10:00am at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
Woodard
Celebration of life service for Gladys Woodard will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 starting at 12:00pm at Crowder Funeral Home in League City, TX.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.