William Henry Scootie Williams

TEXAS CITY, TX — William Henry Williams known as "Scootie" of Texas City passed away on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at UTMB Victory Lakes Hospital.
William was born in Galveston on November 14, 1965 to Warren & Mary "Dottie" Williams. He was the youngest of eight children. As a baby he got the name Scootie because once you put him down he would just scoot all over. He graduated from La Marque High School, class of 1984. Upon graduation he was certified as a Master Mechanic and had several employers including Sears and Firestone, as well as helping people locally with car issues. He was a devoted son and brother. He loved old school music and sports especially his Dallas Cowboys. In 2018, he married his high school classmate, Bridget Charles and they resided in La Marque.
William was preceded in death by his parents, Warren & Dottie, siblings, Yvette, Denzil, Damon & Ronnie. He is survived by his wife, Bridget, siblings: Gail, Warren "Bo", Patsy (Willie), Aunt Bessie Simmons of Phoenix, Arizona, brother-in-law Herbert Charles, Jr., of Texas City. He was known as "Paw Paw" to Braden, Lil Gerald, Bentley, and Lil Zebedee. He leaves a host of nephews, great nieces and nephews, numerous cousins and other relatives. His closest friends were: Mike Barb, Andrew Alvarado, Danny & Kenny Ruckett, also Class of "84.
Family and friends are invited to attend the Celebration of Life Memorial, at 11:00 am on Saturday March 12, 2022, at New Beginning Church, 1950 TX-3, League City, TX 77573. The service will also be live streamed (through the church website). Please note that "MASKS" are required!!
