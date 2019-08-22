GALVESTON—DeAndrea Shauntay Singleton, age 41, of Galveston passed away Thursday August 15, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston.
Funeral services and visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. Saturday August 24, 2019 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
DeAndrea was born September 4, 1977 in Galveston to Albert Singleton and Denise Martin. She was a member of the 1997 class of Jessie Jones High School. She then went on to be apart of Jay’s Technical Institution cosmetology school class of 2013.
Preceded in death by her grandmother, Annie Bell Martin Rideaux; survived by her mother Dennis Martin; father, Albert Singleton; sisters, DeShondra Singleton and Tamara Singleton; brothers, Albert Singleton, Durrell Singleton and Wade Hughes; daughters, Madasha Singleton, Angel Brown, Leah Singleton, Skylar Singleton, Lydia Wiggins and ParisRaye Epps; sons, Fredrick Charles and Quincy Wade and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
