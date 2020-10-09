GALVESTON— Cecilia Charalambous, age 87, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born on January 4, 1933 in Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico. Shortly after her birth, her family moved to Galveston. While working at St. Mary’s Hospital as a registered nurse, she met her husband Zacharias. They got married shortly after their courtship and Cecilia took her retirement. They then went into the restaurant and sports bar business together.
She was preceded in death by her parents Pedro and Elena Torres; husband Zacharias Charalambous; son Reinaldo Daniel; and beloved brother David Torres.
She is survived by her sons, David Daniel and wife Maria, Marcos Charalambous and wife Gabby, Spiros Charalambous and wife Bridget; Kostas Charalambous and fiancé Monica and Elias Charalambous; grandchildren, Ben Daniel and wife Rene, Andromeda Augustino, Joseph Daniel and wife Roxanne, Darius Daniel and wife Anne, Marcos Charalambous, Jr., Tori Charalambous, Paiton Martinolich, Eric Charalambous and Kostas Charalambous, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Taylor Daniel, Ben Daniel, Jr., Victoria Penrod, Kyle Augustino, Abry Daniel, Cooper Daniel, Oliver Daniel, Feliza Daniel, Xiomara Daniel, Jemma Charalambous, Zacharias Charalambous and Zayne Charalambous; brothers and sisters, John Mares, Felix Mares, Maria Susie Saucedo and Jose Mares; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, with Deacon Robert Standridge officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 12 Noon.
Pallbearers will be Spiros Charalambous, Kostas Charalambous, Eric Charalambous, Marcos Charalambous, Jr., Eric Holzer and Johnny Giusti.
It was Mom’s wish for her funeral to be simple and for everyone to be comfortable, so for those in attendance, the dress code is casual attire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.