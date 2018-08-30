Mark Paul Mellen

GALVESTON—Mark Paul Mellen, age 63, of Galveston, died Wednesday August 29, 2018 at his residence in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.

Ramon Legaspi “Ray” Burdeos

GALVESTON—Ramon Legaspi “Ray” Burdeos, age 82, of Galveston, died Saturday August 19, 2018 at The Butuan Doctor’s Hospital in Butuan City, Philippines. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com

Stanley Robert Clowers

GALVESTON—Stanley Robert Clowers, age 76, of Galveston, died Saturday August 25, 2018 at UTMB Hospital in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com

Claude Junior Marshall

GALVESTON—Claude Junior Marshall, age 68, of Galveston, died Thursday August 23, 2018 at his residence in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com

Bessie Mae Brown

GALVESTON—Bessie Mae Brown, age 70, of League City died Thursday August 30, 2018 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com

