Mark Paul Mellen
GALVESTON—Mark Paul Mellen, age 63, of Galveston, died Wednesday August 29, 2018 at his residence in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Ramon Legaspi “Ray” Burdeos
GALVESTON—Ramon Legaspi “Ray” Burdeos, age 82, of Galveston, died Saturday August 19, 2018 at The Butuan Doctor’s Hospital in Butuan City, Philippines. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
Stanley Robert Clowers
GALVESTON—Stanley Robert Clowers, age 76, of Galveston, died Saturday August 25, 2018 at UTMB Hospital in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
Claude Junior Marshall
GALVESTON—Claude Junior Marshall, age 68, of Galveston, died Thursday August 23, 2018 at his residence in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
Bessie Mae Brown
GALVESTON—Bessie Mae Brown, age 70, of League City died Thursday August 30, 2018 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
