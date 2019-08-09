Thomas Jack Lasater
GALVESTON—Thomas Jack Lasater, 87, of Galveston, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019, in Cedar Park, TX. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com
Eunice Grace Rodriquez
GALVESTON—Eunice Grace Rodriquez, 93, passed away on August 7, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of Wynn Funeral Home (409)621-1677.
