TEXAS CITY — Tiana Necole Washington 45, Departed this life on Friday August 27, 2021. She was born November 30, 1975 to Patricia Ann and Leo Washington at Fort Sill Reynolds Army Hospital in Lawton, Oklahoma.
Throughout her childhood, Tiana traveled with her parents and brother (Juan) to Ausberg, Bavaria, Germany where her sister (Zinia) was born. They continued to live in Munich, Germany until the departure of their father October 12, 1979 and relocated to Texas City.
She graduated from La Marque High School in 1994 and worked as a license cosmetologist until transferring into the medical field. She attended Grand Canyon University and Western Oklahoma State College to obtain her BSN in nursing. She worked at Commanche County Hospital in Lawton, Oklahoma as a registered Nurse.
Tiana lived her life with a contagious smile. She was a proud mother and grandmother.
Cherishing her love, life and memories are the survivors: her mother Patricia Washington of Texas City; her brother Juan Washington of Texas City; her sister Zinia (Marvely Edmond) Washington of La Marque; her daughter Franchelle (Charles) of Lawton; her son Cedric Workmon Jr (Cedric Sr./Carolyn) of San Antonio; her niece's R'Moni, A'zha, Arianna, Jasmine of La Marque; her Best Friend Tamera Clemons of Lawton; and a host of cousins, uncles, and many many friends.
We would like to thank all medical staff at Integris Baptist Medical Center in Oklahoma City. Services will be held at Howard Harris Funeral Home in the chapel 1005 SW C Ave Lawton, Oklahoma 73501 Saturday September 4, 2021 at 12pm.
