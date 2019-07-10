Rev. Lonnie C. Dotson, Sr. was born in Galveston, TX on April 11, 1954 to Leon M. and Versia L. Dotson.
He graduated from La Marque High School in 1972 and attended College of the Mainland before beginning his 35-year career with BP. He was an inspection supervisor and was awarded for his distinguished service as Fire Team Captain with the Volunteer Fire Department.
He accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Greater Macedonia Baptist Church in West Texas City under the leadership of the late Dr. S.A. Anderson. He later accepted his call to preach the gospel at GMBC under Pastor Charles M. Milton, Jr. and preached his first sermon in 2003. He later moved his membership to New Beginning Church in League City under the leadership of his brother, Pastor Malcolm C. Dotson Sr., where he faithfully labored in all aspects of the ministry until God called him home. Rev. Lonnie exercised his gifts in ministry in countless other churches in the community.
Rev. Lonnie married Arlette McGill on June 27, 1987 and blended a family of six children; Seleta “Rochan”, Quincy, Lonnie, Jr., Brandi, Ervis, and Tyrone. He had great love for his family and cherished time with his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other family members.
He was an active member and past president of the Mainland Lions Club. He was also a member of the La Marque Masonic Lodge No. 373. He has countless hours of community service and willingly gave of his time.
Rev. Lonnie is preceded in death by his father, Leon M. Dotson; grandchildren, Jarvis and D’Asia Chambers; mother-in-law, Alberta McGill; cousin, Tanya Myers; brothers-in-law, Gregory Hall and Michael Wilson; and sister-in-law, Stacy Dotson.
Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife of 32 years, Arlette and their children Seleta Chambers, Quincy McGill, Lonnie Dotson, Jr., Brandi Dotson, Ervis Hill, Jr. (Tiffany), and Tyrone Dotson. He is also survived by his fifteen grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his mother, Versia Dotson; his siblings, Barney, Dwayne (Patsy), Dwight, Shelia, Curtis, and Malcolm (Sindi); his sisters-in-law, Janice and Josephine (Darryl); and his brothers-in-law, Timothy, David, and Joseph Wilson and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
There will be a public visitation held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. with a church service to begin at 11:00 a.m. Services are being held at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church located at 2920 TX-3, Dickinson, TX, 77539. Services are being held under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home. 409-986-9900 www.carnesfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.