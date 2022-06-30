HITCHCOCK — Lee Andrea Beck was born on October 14, 1957, in Clarksdale, Mississippi, he was the son of Walter C. Beck, Sr. and Everylina Beck. His family moved to Texas in 1968 when he was about 9 years old. Hitchcock became his new home. He was raised in a large loving family. He was a proud Class of 1975 graduate of Hitchcock High School.
Lee was a 15-year dutiful employee with Environmental Services at UTMB. Lee stepped out on faith to start his own business. He became the owner and operator of a Lawn Service Business. He enjoyed cutting lawns throughout Galveston County.
Thirty-three years ago, Lee made a commitment to a beautiful woman, Tonie Jones, that she would one day be his wife. They were united in Holy matrimony for 28 years, keeping their covenant until God called him home.
Being a country boy at heart Lee loved being outside and working on his many projects. He was truly a "Jack of trades." He did everything from working on his truck and cars, to building various things, working in the yard, or fixing anything that was broken. He also loved fishing, spending quality time with family and listening to music. He will always be remembered for his dominant personality.
Lee Andrea Beck at the age of 64, passed away on June 16, 2022, at UTMB. He was preceded in death by his parents, Everylina Beck and Walter C. Beck, Sr.; grandparents, James (Inez) Henry, Ella Weese (Eddie) Ham; daughter through marriage, Tamyra Bruce and other loved ones.
Lee's loving memory will live on in the hearts of his beloved family, devoted and loving wife, Tonie Jones-Beck; his children through marriage, Joetta Jones-Joseph, and Clayton Jones; siblings, Crist Beck, Everlenia (Dennis) Strange, Walter (Kathy) Beck, Sherrell Beck, William Beck, Randy Beck, Terry Beck, Patricia (Reggie) Sharpe, Brenda (Lorenzo) Averette and Steven Beck; grandchildren, Dezmone Jones, Zariah Jones, A'nyah Joseph and Ta'ni Joseph; siblings through marriage, Carla (Terry) Wiley, Brigrette McCrus, Tonya (Allen) Jackson, and Sonya Cook; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends.
There will be a public visitation held on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 10am with a chapel service to begin at 12pm. Services will be held at Bay Area Funeral Directors located at 5410 FM 1765(facing hwy 3) Texas City, Texas 77591.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.