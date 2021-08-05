CANYON LAKE, TX—
On Sunday, July 18,2021, Elizabeth Ann Adams, loving mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully with her son Joel at her side.
Liz Ann was born on October 1, 1947 in Galveston, Texas to Robert and Mary (Olsen) Hasselmeier. She was the second of three children including an older brother, R.J. and a younger sister, Peggy. Theirs was a lively, fun-loving family where everyone was welcome. Celebrations at Christmas time were legendary with a towering tree surrounded by a mountain of presents and dozens of family members and friends.
After Liz Ann graduated from Dominican High School she married Frank Adams at Sacred Heart Church. As a military family they lived in several locations in the US and also in Germany where their son Joel was born. They eventually settled in Austin where Liz Ann built and managed a medical clinic. Although Frank and Liz Ann later divorced, they remained good friends and supportive of each other throughout her life.
Liz Ann’s love of the Texas Hill Country led her to Canyon Lake where she built a lovely home and several adjoining cabins in a park like setting. With her warm smile and easy laughter she was the perfect hostess to visitors enjoying the peaceful surroundings. She loved living in Canyon Lake and made many lifelong friends in the community. She enjoyed traveling with her close friends and especially enjoyed visiting her son, daughter in law and two grandchildren, (Cameron and Lily,) the lights of her life. Family was always most important to Liz Ann. She and her sister Peggy carried on their parents’ tradition of celebrating Christmas with a house full of family and close friends, the highlight being Liz Ann’s famous homemade candies and cookies.
Liz Ann was a woman of great personal strength who was loved by many and will always be remembered for her warmth, generosity and selflessness.
Liz Ann was preceded in death by her father and mother, Robert and Mary Hasselmeier.
She is survived by her son, Joel, his wife Catie Adams and their two children Cameron and Lily; her brother, R.J. Hasselmeier and his wife Jeanette; her sister, Peggy Cogwin and her husband Mike as well as several nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will begin at Sacred Heart Church (Broadway at 14th Street) in Galveston on Tuesday August 10th at 9:30. A memorial service will begin at 10:30.
Please note masks are required inside the church.
