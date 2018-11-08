SANTA FE—
Mrs. Belinda Sue Kimberly passed from this life Wednesday morning, November 7, 2018, in Galveston.
Born November 7, 1951 in Texas City, Mrs. Kimberly has been a lifelong resident of Galveston County. She was a lifetime member of VFW Post #5400 and members of FOE Auxiliary Aerie #3789 and Galveston County Fair and Rodeo. She enjoyed fishing, hunting and playing in the game rooms in Hitchcock.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Dorothy Louise (Milligan) Kelley; granddaughter, Mandy Kunz.
Survivors include her loving husband, William Kimberly; sons, Oscar Frye and wife Jodi of Santa Fe, Denny Kimberly and wife, Brenda of Dallas, Georgia, Lynn Kunz and wife, Terry of Milligan, Texas, James Dowell of Santa Fe; daughters, Linda Sanders and husband, Hubert of Porum, Oklahoma, Natisha Dowell of Hitchock; brothers, Pat Kelly and wife, Jill of Broadus, Steve Kelley and wife, Mary Jane of Gonzalez, Texas; 18 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 10, 2018, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Kevin Garber officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Luke Rian Arnold, James Dowell, Oscar Frye, Denny Kimberly, Lynn Kunz and Hubert Sanders.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Belinda’s name to Galveston County Fair and Rodeo, Post Office Box 889, Santa Fe, Texas 77510. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
