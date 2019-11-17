James “Jimmy” Lawrence Brooks, born to James W Brooks and Hattie Winn Brooks, in Galveston, TX on January 7, 1941.
There will be a viewing at Wynn Funeral Home, 602 32nd Street, Galveston on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 3 to 6 p.m.
Homegoing celebration will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Fellowship Baptist Church, 312 Rose St., Texas City, TX with Pastor Dewayne Carpenter officiating. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock.
