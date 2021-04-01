James Ellis (Jim) Parson

WOODVILLE — James (Jim) Ellis Parson, of Hillister, Texas, was called home by the Lord on the morning of March 3, 2021. James was born August 16, 1943 in Galveston, Texas and spent much of his childhood in Hitchcock, Texas. Growing up James participated in many sports and activities that included football and being a member of the rock-n-roll band "The Earthquakes". His love for music never wavered and continued to play guitar well into his elder years. Neither would his love for sports wane, as James would become an accomplished pitcher in men's fastpitch competition where he competed for many years on several successful teams.
James met the love of his life, Jerry Fay Landry, at Hitchcock high school and after graduating they married in May 1962 and would remain happily married. After high school James enlisted in the US Army, where he would earn the rank of Sergeant, spending time stationed in Germany, and Killeen, Texas. After being honorably discharged, James and Jerry (and newly born daughter Reagan) would return to Hitchcock, Texas, have another child (son Jim), and eventually move the family to La Marque, Texas where James would build on his career in the petrochemical industry. His life road would eventually lead him to Hillister, Texas, where he would fulfill his dream of owning a homestead on many acres of land, in the beautiful wooded thicket of East Texas.
James positively impacted numerous lives throughout his time as a business owner in the petrochemical industry employing many individuals over the years, as a volunteer to the community during retirement, and as an active member of his church Our Lady of the Pines in Woodville, Texas. A devoted member of the church's men's club, James loved spending time supporting many events and helpful causes associated with his church. When not participating in church events James loved spending time with his family, who loved him dearly.
James is survived by his wife of 59 years Jerry; daughter Reagan Mayville (husband Donnie); son Jim Parson (wife Tracey); grandchildren James Mayville (fiancé Brittany), Kristen Stewart (spouse Justin), and Lauren Parson; great-grandchildren Dane and Jude Stewart; brother Henry D Parson (spouse Judy) and many nieces, nephews, and relatives on both sides of the family. He is preceded in death by his mother and father Celia and Ellis Parson, brother Robert L Parson, nephew Mike Parson and niece Karen Parson.
Services are April 7, 2021, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, with visitation from 11am-1pm, followed immediately by funeral mass, then the burial ceremony at 2:30pm at Forest Park Cemetery in Webster, Texas.
Pallbearers: Henry Parson Jr, Gerald Landry, George Monteau Jr, Drager Landry, Don Moore, Don Palermo.
Arrangements are under the direction of the James Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque.
Donations in James name can be made to:
Animal Alliance of Galveston County, Assistance Fund, PO Box 627, La Marque, Texas 77568.
