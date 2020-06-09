Thelma Taylan Calapan, born January 6, 1934, in Dingras, Ilocos Norte, Philippines, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on June 3, 2020, at Jennie Sealy Hospital, Galveston, Texas at the age of 86.
Thelma was a longtime resident of Galveston. She was a loving mother and matriarch of her family, as well as a devout Catholic and active member of Sacred Heart Church. Thelma graduated from the Mary Johnston School of Nursing, Manila, Philippines. She was Second Lieutenant, Medical Service Officer, with the Armed Forces in the Philippines at the Victoriano Luna General Hospital before relocating to Galveston in 1960.
She began a long and illustrious career at St. Mary's Hospital and UTMB in 1961, retiring as Nursing Administrator of UTMB in 1995. Thelma was a lifetime member of the Galveston Lions Club and President of the West End Chapter. One of her great joys was participating at the Kerrville Lions Club camps for special needs children, where she held the position of Medical Director. She also volunteered and contributed many hours to the Lions Club community Prevent Blindness Program.
Another passion was contributing to and serving meals at the Ronald McDonald House. She enjoyed helping her husband on their shrimp boat. She also enjoyed traveling, organizing many trips worldwide to religious sites. She especially loved Hawaii, making a second home there for many years.
Thelma is survived by her husband, Abelardo, son Alex and wife Sandy with their sons Nicholas and Jonathan, son Anthony and wife Jean, sisters Melba Buado and husband Romito, Warlita Dondonay, Marylou Bueta and husband Nomi, Norma Rosqueta, and her brother-in-law Quirino Veniegas, as well as many cousins, nephews, and nieces.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Rodrigo and Consolacion Taylan, brothers Gomer Taylan Sr. and Ernesto Taylan, sisters Catherine Taylan Veniagas and Shirley Taylan Alviza, and nephew Marshall Taylan.
The rosary will be recited at 6:30PM and viewing will be held at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home, 1201 Tremont Street, Galveston TX on Friday, June 12 from 5-7 PM. The funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1302 Broadway, Galveston TX on Saturday June 13 at 10 AM, followed by internment at Calvary Cemetery, 2506 65th Street, Galveston TX.
Condolences may be sent to 1506 Harborview Circle, Galveston TX 77550.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.