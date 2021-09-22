TEXAS CITY — Peter Warwick Carroll, of Texas City, Texas, the ultimate Astros Fan, moved to a bigger and better seat on Monday, September 13, 2021 while listening to the Astros beat the Rangers 15-1. He was born January 27, 1950 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina to Retired USAF Major Donald Carroll and Joyce Carroll. Peter retired from the Texas City Police Department with a rank of Captain after 29 years of service. He had a zest for life, was an honest and fair man who cherished his family and friends.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., at Emken-Linton Funeral Home, Texas City, Texas. Burial will be at a later date at the Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Houston. Visitation will be Friday, September 24, 2021 from 5:00 -7:00 p.m.
He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Donald and Joyce Carroll, father-in law and mother-in-law Charles and JoAnn Abbott, brother-in-law Stephen Nash, sister-in-law, Jo Ellen Abbott. He is survived by spouse Beth, daughter and son-in-law Tina and Randy Drinkwater, son Bryan and daughter Sara, grandsons Cameron and Ethan Drinkwater and granddaughter Caeley Norwood and extended family.
The Texas City Police Department Honor Guard will be present at the services.
In Lieu of flowers, Donations can be made to the Texas City Municipal Police Officers Association.
Please dress casually, even better in your favorite Astros shirt, hat or article. Peter despised suits and jeans, or shorts were his preferred attire.
Be thinking of your favorite thought, memory or story of Peter. There will be note cards and a basket to place the notes that could be read randomly during the Celebration of Life Reception at the Doyle Center following the Services.
