LEAGUE CITY, TEXAS — Deacon Joe D. Johnson, III; a beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, and uncle transitioned to his heavenly home March 2, 2022, at Kindred Hospital in Webster, Texas. Joe was born March 22, 1951, in Galveston, Texas at UTMB to the late Joe "Hicky" Johnson, Jr. and Patsy Ruth Johnson. He graduated from Ball High School in 1969, where he played basketball. Also, he attended Prairie View A&M University where he received an Associate Degree in Industrial Education. Joe worked at AMOCO Refinery for 20 years and for the City of League City Water Department, and he stopped working shortly after this because of his declining health. Joe was a faithful deacon at Greater Barbour's Chapel Baptist Church for many years. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, uncles; Joe leaves a loving and devoted wife of 45 years, Sharon Hilton Johnson; they have a devoted son, Roddrick Johnson of League City, daughter, Dana Hilton of Galveston, and son, Damon Sanders of Gig Harbor, Washington; grandchildren, Devin Hilton of Texas City, Jori Preciado of Houston, Lauryssa Sanders of Corpus Christi, Jayden Larm of Sedro Wolley, Washington, great-grandchild, Charley Williams, siblings; Ellis Johnson (Cynthia), Phyllis Taylor (David), Donald Johnson (Donna), Cynthia Johnson Harris, father-in-law; Tom Hilton, Jr., in-laws; Lynthia Hilton-Crain, Thomas Hilton (Deborah), Gail Hilton-Allen, Carl Hilton, godchildren; Steffanie Sandles, Kristy Allen-Moore, Candace Davis; and host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation will be Saturday, March 12th at Greater Barbour's Chapel, 7420 FM 1765, Texas City, Texas 77591 at 10 AM-12PM and the Homegoing Service begins at 12 Noon. (COVID PROTOCOL & MASK ARE REQUIRED). Joe will eternally rest in Hayes-Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock, Texas. Wynn's Funeral Home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.