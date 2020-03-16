Dorothy Lee Murello “Dotty”, age 91, gained her heavenly wings as she passed peacefully from this life on March 13, 2020. Surrounded by her family. Daughter of the late John W. McBride, Sr. and mother Dora Sue McBride. Born January 2, 1929 in Galveston, Texas.
She married the love of her life, Joseph A. Murello, Jr. with whom she is now reunited in Heaven. They were blessed with three children. Dotty was a lifetime member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church where she was an active member of the Alter Society. As a result of her generous spirit and pleasant personality, she was loved by many. Dorothy’s Christian life was as beautiful as the roses her late husband grew for her. Her beautiful life will be forever cherished by those who loved her.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan and husband Bill Wyly and son John W. Murello; grandchildren, Kimberly and husband Tracy Gilliam, John Wesley II and wife Emily Murello, twins Joshua and Jeffrey Murello; great grandchildren, Lance Pena and Kate Lipar as well as lifelong best friend, Beverly Self.
In her honor a visitation will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. in the Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, Dickinson, Texas. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday March 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Hitchcock, Texas. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock, Texas.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are, John W. Murello II, Joshua Murello, Jeffrey Murello, Lance Pena, Tracy Gilliam, and Marvin Brisbin.
