TEXAS CITY, TEXAS—Melvin Williams, 85, passed away on June 22, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church, located at 1607 Nashby Street in La Marque, Texas with the Reverend Carlos Phillips Officiating. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas.
Melvin was born in Texas City, Texas on July 20, 1933 to Herman Williams, Sr. and Lily Hobgood Williams and spent his childhood in Texas City. He graduated from Lincoln High School and joined the United States Air Force and was Stationed in Fort Worth, Texas where he met and married Arcola Simpson. Melvin and Arcola made their home in Texas City where they raised their five children.
Melvin was an airplane mechanic while serving in the US Air Force and upon discharge, worked as lead mechanic for Mr. John W. Mecom, Sr. and later for Oil of Louisiana until he retired. Upon his retirement he owned and operated M & M Mechanic Shop in Houston, Texas.
Melvin was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Lily Williams.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Arcola Williams; his daughters, Karen Kinney (Ron), Denise Caldwell, and Kim Ybarra; sons, Michael Simpson, and Bobby Simpson (Jean); sister, Betty Brown; brothers, Herman Williams, Jr. (Melba), Victor Williams. Also surviving him are his grandchildren, LaToyia Holman, Kourtney Allen, Lesli Carroll, Ashley Williams, Jason Kinney, Joshua Kinney, Bobby Simpson, Kendrick Simpson, and Eric Simpson; his great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
