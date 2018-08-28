Nina Hopkins, a true bringer of joy, entered heaven on August 23rd, 2018. Her life, her vivacious spirit, and her love of God, family, friends and community will be celebrated on Thursday August 30th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Brenham, Texas. A reception honoring her life and legacy will follow at Mike Hopkins Distributing Company.
More than anything else, Nina loved her family. She is called Mom, Nana, Aunt – an ever-present force of love and goodness in the lives of her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and brother-in-law. She is survived in life by her son Mike Hopkins Jr., his wife Liz and grandsons Tyler and Travis; her daughter Holly Hopkins Richardson, her husband Mark Richardson and grandson Blake; brother-in-law David Hopkins; nieces and nephews Wendy Halliday, Amy Schneider, Melissa Sabo, Marc Schneider and their children. She was preceded in death by her cherished husband of nearly 40 years, Mike Hopkins, her father Ernest and mother Josephine Koepf, and her sister Roxanne Koepf Schneider.
“Sweet Nina” as she is known, although not born in Brenham, got to Brenham as quickly as she could. Brenham and its people stole her heart 29 years ago in 1989 when she, her husband and their children moved to Brenham to start Mike Hopkins Distributing Company, Inc. Embraced by the community, Brenham became their true “home is where the heart is”, where they raised their family and gratefully lived the rest of their lives. As the “unofficial” public relations person for Budweiser, Nina worked beside her husband and later son Mike Jr., as a partner in all things good and became passionately vested in supporting the community she deeply loves.
Nina was born in Dallas, Tx on August 2nd, 1943. She spent much of her childhood in Dallas and La Marque. Pursuing a deep appreciation for heritage, she obtained a bachelor of arts in history and a teaching certificate from Texas Tech University. Upon graduation, Nina began what would become a lifetime love of world travel, embarking to live and travel in Europe, parts of the Middle East and Canada. A lover of the arts, in her early adulthood Nina was a thespian as well as a studious ballerina. In her travels, she learned the culture, language, art and architecture of the places she visited.
Returning stateside Nina met and married the love of her life, Mike, and they affectionately called each other Husband and Wife for the rest of their lives. She and Mike spent their early years in Austin, where together they were civically engaged at the local, state, and national levels of politics, making lifelong friends and a lasting impact. In Austin, and upon arriving in Brenham, Nina – as with all things in life – jumped right in to volunteering. With a smile that lit many a room, and brightened many a day, she gave her seemingly endless energy in the public schools, to Maifest, as hostess to a myriad of parties and in active participation in St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. She also celebrated her faith with dear friends who formed prayer groups and proved time and again the healing power of prayer. Fellowship, one of the themes of Nina’s life, was also present in her treasured Bunko gatherings and weekly exercise classes with Lete Phillips Exercise Program. Nina lived her faith; her children Holly and Mike know the love of God, the love of Jesus and the Holy Spirit because Nina exemplified this in every thought, word and deed. As far as they are concerned, the song “You will know Christians by their love” had to have been written with her in mind.
Putting her passion for history to the highest and greatest use locally, Nina became a Board member for the Washington on the Brazos State Park Association, serving in this capacity for a decade. In keeping with her commitment to education, Nina recently joined the Board of the Blinn College Alumni and Friends Association.
Although she didn’t attend Texas A&M University, her husband and son turned her into an Aggie through and through. Nina, unabashedly let out a WHOOP, knew all the yells, and jumped out of her seat at games which she loved attending with her son and his family. She proudly wears an Aggie Sweetheart ring on her right hand and considered it a great honor to serve as an active member of the Chancellor’s Century Council.
Like a true Aggie, she was always there for a friend or stranger in need. She was a collector of cards, inspirational quotes and an avid reader of scripture and would instinctively send just the right card, just the right message, at just the right time. The embodiment of a devoted mother, grandmother, friend, woman of fortitude and grace, kindness and compassion, endless love, effervescence, tireless volunteerism, humility and stewardship of her Lord Jesus Christ, Nina greeted the world and everyone she met with a smile. It is perhaps for those reasons that Nina was selected by the Washington County Chamber of Commerce as its Woman of the Year in 2017. It is an honor both Mike and Nina achieved during their lives in Brenham.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 West Main, Brenham. Memorials may be made to St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Washington-on-the-Brazos State Park Association or to the donor’s charity of choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.