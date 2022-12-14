LA MARQUE, TX — Morris Albert George departed this earthly life on December 11, 2022, at his home in La Marque, Texas. He was born May 13, 1952, in Galveston, Texas, to Bernard George, Sr. and Alberta Small George. He was a graduate of Ball High School, Class of 1970. Morris was employed with Maritime as a longshoreman for more than 40 years until his retirement. Morris was preceded in death by his parents, brother Bernard George, Jr., grandparents Nicholas and Anita George, and Edward and Hattie Small, brothers-in-law Jordan Crear, Sr., and Morrell Coleman, Sr., nephew Robert Morgan, and niece Sheryl Coleman. Morris leaves with cherished memories, his loving wife, Angela Sanders, Sisters — Thelma Coleman, Laura George Crear, and Celestine George; Brothers — Lloyd, Clifford (Sandra), and Reginald George, all of Galveston, Texas. Mother-in-law Gertrude Stewart, Brother-in-law Lewis Stewart, Jr., Sisters-in-law Andrea (Lonzell) Banks and Audrey Sanders, aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of nephews, nieces, and friends. A viewing will be held on Friday, December 16, 2022, from 9:30 am until 10:30 am, followed by a Rosary and funeral services at 11:00 am. All services will be held at Wynn Funeral Home, 602 32nd Street, Galveston, TX.
