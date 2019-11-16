Glenn Garrett Kirk, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at the age of 83.
Born in Amarillo, Texas on September 18, 1936 he graduated from Amarillo High School in 1954 then studied political science and was a member of the debate team at Dartmouth College graduating in 1958.
He married his beloved wife Margaret Ruth Pederson in 1960. They moved to Gainesville Florida where he completed an MA in Rhetoric at the University of Florida in 1960. After graduating he taught speech and coached debate at the College of William and Mary and spent summers excavating archeological sites including the King’s Arm Tavern for Colonial Williamsburg.
Glenn and his family then moved to Denver, Colorado in 1967. He embarked on a career in Insurance. He was devoted lifelong fan of the Rocky Mountains and the Denver Broncos.
A move in 1980, to historic Galveston, Texas for a job as an insurance executive provided an opportunity to renew his historic preservation work including serving as President of both the East End Historic District and the Galveston Historical Foundation.
Throughout his life, Glenn was committed to volunteerism. He became a Rotarian in 1982 attending meetings across the country and around the world. He served on church boards and chaired committees everywhere he lived. In 1998, Glenn and Margaret retired to Albuquerque where he remained active in Rotary and at Central United Methodist Church and pursued his love of travel and photography.
Glenn is survived by his wife of fifty-nine years; his two children, Andrew Kirk and Kristen Red-Horse; daughter-in-law, Lisa Weatherman and son-in-law, John Red-Horse; three grandchildren, Kalle Red-Horse, Harrison Kirk, and Quinn Kirk; niece, Rebecca Auston and nephew Ben Briggs; and beloved cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Parkinson’s Foundation, Central United Methodist Church of Albuquerque, or Dartmouth College.
Services will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Central United Methodist Church 201 University Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM at 2:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.