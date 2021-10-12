TEXAS CITY — Deacon Frank Proctor, a devoted church, community and civic leader of the Texas City/LaMarque community, was born June 3, 1953 in Texas City and entered his eternal rest on October 6, 2021.
Frank was a 1971 graduate of La Marque High School; Chairman of Deacons at Greater Bell Zion Missionary Baptist Church; employed 40+ years at Amoco Oil/BP/Marathon as Chief Operator and retired as a Machinist from Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery. Frank also served on the Board of Trustees for La Marque ISD from 1996-2008.
Leaving to cherish memories are his mother, Georgia Mae Littleton, his devoted wife of 48 years, Ida Louise Bradley Proctor; son Leroy (Kim), and daughter Nicole; 3 grandchildren,; 3 great-children; siblings, Vera Bivens (Jerry), James Littleton, Rachel Moses, Jimmie Littleton, George Littleton (Sandy); godchild; Christian Littleton; a bonus mom, Annie Mae Ferguson; big sister Delyn Lynn; numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, a host of cousins, friends and his Greater Bell Zion church family.
Celebration of Life Services for Deacon Proctor will be Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church, 302 N. Oak in Texas City. Visitation will begin at 9:000 AM followed by services at 11:00 AM with Pastor Jerry B. Lee, Jr., officiating. Following services, he will be laid to rest at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster.
Please view full obituary and sign the online guestbook @ www.fieldjohnson.com Arrangements are entrusted to the professionals of Fields Johnson Family Mortuary of Galveston, John N. Humphrey, Director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.