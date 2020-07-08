Funeral service for Mable Britton will be held today at 11:00am at Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church under the direction of McBride Funeral Home.
Funeral service for Jeffery Johnson will be held today at 11:00am at Progressive Baptist Church under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Visitation service for Eddie Filer, Sr. will be held today at 9:00am at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Celebration of life service for Muriel Duroux will be held today at 10:30am at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, TX. Burial will follow at Forest park Cemetery East in Webster, TX.
