GALVESTON, TX — Phillip Randolph Jackson, 72, entered into eternal rest, answering the call of his Heavenly Father on Monday, August 09, 2021 in LaMarque TX. On July 15, 1949, Phillip was the 7th child of Rev. W.J. and Emmie Jackson, in Galveston, TX - known as the 1st of their TX born.
Phillip attended public schools in Galveston and was a Ball High graduate, Class of '67. Phillip also served in the US Army, and was stationed at Ft. Elmendorf AFB in Anchorage AK. In the early '70's, he moved his family to California and earned a degree in Business Data Processing, from Los Angeles Trade Tech. As a senior programmer, he traveled across the country setting up banking computer systems for Frost Bank. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and loved chocolate chip cookies.
From a very early age, Phillips's life was dedicated to Christ. He was baptized by his father and was a member of Jerusalem Baptist Church, Galveston TX. During his life he was a devoted member of Church of Christ, serving in Los Angeles, Little Rock, San Antonio and Galveston locations. He loved to sing and was always a part of the music ministry. In 2010, while living and serving in Shreveport, LA, he was Ordained as Deacon with North Star Baptist Church under Rev. Ivory Jackson.
Phillip is preceded in death by both his parents, his wife, Glory Jackson: his brothers - James Monroe Jackson, Bobby Lamar Jackson, Rev Watkins Jackson III, Billy Wade Jackson, Eddie Ray Jackson, his sisters - Shirley Faye Guyton and Alma Jeanell Holmes.
Phillips memory will live on in the hearts of his children, daughters - Kellie Smith(Jeff) of Galveston TX, Rhonda Frank of Hesperia CA (Carlwayne of Baytown), Nicole Jackson of Tacoma WA, son - Nicholas Jackson(Felicia) of Webster TX; his grandchildren - Jazmin Jordan, Rhomari Leigh(Remington), Devante Sumling, Chelsie Owens, Chris Frank, Isaiah Frank(Anahi), Jefferlon Smith, Quojuan Jackson-Martin, Jeffery Smith Jr, Khoury Smith, Cameron Smith, Meagan Jackson, Morgan Jackson, Janelle Foy , Xavier Foy and Makenzie Foy; his great-grands - Kennadi Leigh, Kaide Leigh and Levi Frank; his devoted siblings - Irma Boyd-Nelson of La Marque and Len Muhammad(Linda) of Houston; Thirty-Three loving nieces and nephews, countless great, and great-great nieces and nephews, numerous cousins, relatives and friends; 1st wife, dedicated friend and care angel, Pamala Jackson of La Marque TX; devoted friend and companion Patricia Dean of Shreveport LA.
Viewing will be held from 1:00-3:00 p.m. followed by Funeral service immediately following. Both will be held at Wynn Funeral Home, 602 32nd Street, Galveston, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.