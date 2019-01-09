SANTA FE—Mr. Roy Lee “Bo” Lorfing passed from this life Sunday, January 6, 2019, in Santa Fe.
Born December 29, 1956, Mr. Lorfing had lived most of his life in Santa Fe. Bo graduated from Santa Fe High School, loved to order things off of Amazon, reading and mythology.
He is preceded in death by his father, Theodore Paul Lorfing; brother, Timothy Phillip Lorfing. Survivors include his mother, Lois Kalbow of Santa Fe; brother, David Craigie of Alvin; sister, Linda Theiler of Santa Fe; nephew, Zachary Theiler and wife, Shelby of Warren; niece Miranda Griffith.
A celebration of his life will be held from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Saturday, January 12, 2019, at his family’s home, 11724 33rd Street, Santa Fe, TX.
A private cremation was conducted under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home, (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
