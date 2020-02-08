Ruben Ray Ybarra, Sr.
SANTA FE—Mr. Ruben Ray Ybarra, Sr., 50, passed from this life Friday, February 7, 2020, in Santa Fe. Funeral services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home (409) 925-3501.
Steven Alexander Sherwood
GALVESTON—Steven Alexander Sherwood, age 28, of Galveston passed away Saturday February 1, 2020 at his residence in Galveston. Funeral services are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Mitchell Chase
GALVESTON—Mitchell Chase, age 57, of Galveston passed away Wednesday February 5, 2020 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral services are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Gilbert Leo Landry
GALVESTON—Gilbert Leo Landry, age 83 of Galveston passed away Sunday January 26, 2020 at Gulf Health Care Center in Galveston. Funeral services are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Marilyn Jayne Prusak
GALVESTON—Marilyn Jayne Prusak, age 79, of Galveston passed away Friday February 7, 2020 at Bayou Pines Care Center in La Marque. Funeral services are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
