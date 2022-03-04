SANTA FE — Candice Lea Hanks, age 70, of Santa Fe, Texas, passed away Friday, February 25, 2022, at UTMB Hospital in Galveston, Texas, from complications due to pneumonia and her longtime battle with COPD. On June 28, 1951, Candy was born in Galveston, Texas, and she was proud to be known as “B.O.I.” She graduated from Hitchcock High School in 1969 and was a longtime resident of Santa Fe. Candy worked as the office manager for several OBGYN doctors, including Dr. Stephen Falk, Dr. Lillian Abbott, and Dr. Erwin Korman. After retiring, Candy and her husband James spent over ten years traveling the United States from coast to coast. Candy is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Doris Carner; sister, Linda Russell; and sister-in-law, Sarah Carner.
Candy is survived by her husband of 51 years, James Hanks; daughters, Kimberly Rich (Brad), Kristi Hanks (Kerry) and Candice Menotti (Greg); grandchildren, Holden Rich, Cody Rich, Drake Menotti, and Kimber Jo Menotti; brothers, David Carner and Jimmy Carner; nieces and nephews, Frank Carner, Colby Carner, Eric Carner, Chad Carner, Angela Ceccacci McCulloch, and Lawrence Russell, along with numerous other extended family and friends.
The Hanks family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at UTMB hospital for all of the kindness and excellent care they provided Candy.
Everyone knows that Candy loved a good party so A Celebration of Life will be held in her honor at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.