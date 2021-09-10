Michael Stewart

SANTA FE — Michael Terry Stewart, age 67 of Santa Fe, Texas passed away peacefully at his home after a courageous battle with cancer.
Mike was born in Galveston, TX to parents Homer Richard Stewart and Joyce Foster Stewart. He grew up in La Marque, TX, where he attended school and participated in sports, football and baseball being his favorites.
After high school, he attended San Jacinto Junior College on a baseball scholarship and eventually transferred to College of the Mainland in 1975. He joined the Army, and with great love and respect for his country, he served as an Airborne Ranger with honor, bravery and courage.
In 1978, Mike married his wife, Georgia and they moved back to Galveston County after his honorable discharge from the service.
He started a long career as a process technician when he joined Amoco Chemical Company, Chocolate Bayou. He retired after 30 years of service and he is remembered for his relentless work ethic and willingness to help others.
Mike enjoyed traveling and fishing at all hours of the day and night. Some say he is the reason for the increased flounder regulations. He had a genuine love for his children and grandchildren and found such joy in hanging out with them. He would always get down on the floor and play with them as if they were the most important thing in this world. He would play for hours, never getting bored or having something else to go and do. He made us all feel loved and cherished, and we will miss him beyond measure.
Mike has joined his grandparents and parents in heaven. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Georgia Stewart, his sons, Lucas Stewart and wife Amanda, Jacob Stewart and wife Torie, four grandsons, McKennon, Micah, Hudson and Carter Stewart, Brothers/Sisters — law; Linda DeWitt (Larry), Wes Dues (Kim), Cindy Villarrubia (Paul) and Greg Dues (Gloria). He has also left behind a treasure chest of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a memorial donation be made to Santa Fe Little League, Alvin Little League or any charitable organization of your choice.
A Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Monday, September 13, 2021 at Scott Funeral Home. A private family graveside service will be held at the Houston National Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Scott Family, 1421 East Hwy. 6, Alvin, Texas 77511. (281) 585-1000. www.scottfuneralhome.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.