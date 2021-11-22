SANTA FE — Brian Anthony Cheek, 47, hardcore ‘til the end of his hard-fought battle against cancer, was born March 1, 1974 to C.E. Cheek, Jr. and Deloris Cheek in Galveston, Texas. Their first child, Brian was born with a mischievous gleam in his mahogany eyes and a love of all things fast. He loved loud music, motorcycles, lifted trucks and fast cars, especially the 1993 Mustang GT. He never met a dog he didn’t want to save, even when they didn’t need saving. Brian was protective of his loved ones, and appointed himself guardian of his little sister. But more than anything, Brian was devoted to his wife Veronica and was overjoyed to welcome his first grandchild earlier this year.
Brian’s intelligence, though never measured, must have been near genius levels. Brian was a brilliant problem solver, whose unique approach to many situation’s never failed to leave others scratching their heads wondering how he came up with such creative, yet confounding simple solutions. Brian was a man of many talents, gifted artist, sly prankster and joker whose booming laughter filled any room he was in.
Much like Brian went through life, he faced cancer on his own terms and was determined not to let the disease define his last months on earth. He spent his last 11 months loving generously, making amends, enjoying long friendships and ensuring that his loved ones knew exactly how much love he had for each of them.
Brian passed peacefully in the knowledge that he was beloved child of God in Houston, Texas on November 18, 2021. He is preceded in death by his mother, Deloris Womack: paternal grandparents, C. E. Cheek, Sr. and June; and maternal grandparents, Clifford Bruno and Cloveda Picou. He is survived by his loving wife, Veronica; devoted father, C. E. Cheek, Jr.; daughter, Evelyn Covington (Trevor); grandson, Silas Allen Covington; sisters, Angela Terry and Sandra Smithey (Kenneth); nephews, Justin and Matthew Smithey and Austin Breland; and nieces, Whitney Simmons, Kierstyn and Sophie Smithey, and Lauren and Victoria Bell.
Visitation with the family will be from 9:00 — 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 26, 2021, with a memorial services beginning at 10:00 a.m., in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501. www.hayesfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.