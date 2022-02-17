GALVESTON, TX — On Tuesday morning, February 8,2022 at the age of 71, Eric (Michael) Bell Sr. passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. On July 7, 1950, a beautiful baby boy was born to George and Viola Bell. He accepted Christ at an early age, he was former member of Wesley Tabernacle UMC and later joined St. Mark UMC. He attended Holy Rosary Catholic School. Michael was a proud graduate of the Historical Central Bearcats class of 1968. Michael pridefully wore the number 7 on the football field and was incredibly thrilled to see his Grandson represent that same number on the gridiron in high school. Michael's passion was watching his Grandsons play football. He had a true love for his family and looked forward to his daily phone calls with Wayne and Margaret.
After graduating from high school, he was drafted by the US Army. Upon returning he met the love of his life Bonnie. They were married for 52 years. He was employed at Papa Distributing Company before retiring. September 5,1971 Michael and Bonnie welcomed their daughter Ericka. A beautiful father and daughter bond was created. The two of them were inseparable and the love they shared was undeniable. He spoiled her, and later she would be teased for spoiling him. December 20, 1976 Michael and Bonnie were ecstatic to finally welcome a son, whom they named Eric Jr. The two of them shared many memories coaching him through little league, Boy Scout adventures and many long conversations about the importance of integrity, values and character.
Michael was predeceased by his parents George and Viola Bell. Michael leaves to cherish his memories his wife Bonnie, his daughter Ericka, his son Eric, his sisters Joann Brown (Billy) and Margaret Bernard his brother Howard Bell (Sharon). His grandchildren, Nikolas, Noah, Nyah Daniels and Elia Bell (special niece) Lenel Turner, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday February 19, 2022 from 11A-12P and Memorial Service 12P-1:30P at Carnes Texas City, Texas.
