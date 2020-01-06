Johnny Dean Danesi, 59, passed away January 4, 2020 in Victoria, TX.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Eben-Ezer Lutheran Church of Berlin, with Pastor Ken Weiss officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m., Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Memorial Oaks Chapel.
Was born in Galveston, TX on August 12, 1960 to Louis and Jeanne (Simpson) Danesi.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy Danesi; son, Matthew Danesi; son, Mitchell Danesi, and mother, Jeanne Danesi.
Funeral arrangements for Johnny Dean Danesi are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 W. Main, Brenham.
