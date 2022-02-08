Pending services for Wednesday, February 9, 2022 Feb 8, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Malissa CourtneySANTA FE — Malissa Ann Courtney, age 38, passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. Service arrangements are entrusted to Hayes Funeral Home. 409-925-3501 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Malissa Ann Courtney Service Arrangement Funeral Home Pass Away Santa Fe Entrust Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesWoman dies after fall from mast on Galveston's tall ship ElissaUpdate: Texas City lifts boil water notice for all residentsGalveston warehouse blaze will smolder for hours, fire chief saysElissa death in Galveston ruled an accident; Coast Guard launches investigationBrothers sentenced in final pleadings over West Galveston County murderKeeping track of closures and cancellations in Galveston CountyGalveston Councilman Bill Quiroga hospitalized with COVID-19Photographer Jason Lee depicts reality, eeriness of GalvestonDickinson man killed in Sunday crash in Texas CityRoad rage might have led to fatal Texas City shooting, police said CollectionsIn Focus: Titans 28, Texans 25 CommentedGuest commentary: Both sides must stop pushing politics in our classrooms (93) Republicans aren't the ones killing democracies (85) Vaccination rates in Galveston County 'hit a wall' as testing demand grows (81) According to my faith, we should obey our leaders (77) Middleton raising, spending most in race for state Senate (76) Change our minds: COVID restrictions didn't work (69) We'll be voting Democrats out starting in November (58) Guest commentary: The new GOP is built upon a troubling trinity (45) Here's hoping GOP regains control in Washington (41) Democrats are the ones who need to be voted out of office (36)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.